Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Bauska
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bauska, Latvia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
4 bedroom house in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious 2-Story family house with a convenient layout and private land plot Enjoy the pr…
$335,817
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Riga Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu, Italiano
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
$233,812
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
5 room house
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful two-storey private house in the Marup region! Just 20 minutes drive from the cente…
$217,509
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2 houses in one plot - a great opportunity for investors! - Total area: 180 m2 + 8…
$255,574
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling a new house in Majori overlooking the Lielupe River.Two-storey house with an …
$396,956
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
B GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
Modern 2-room apartment in a renovated house in the center of RigaWe sell a modern 2-room ap…
$128,331
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
B GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale is a modern, spacious 1-room apartment in a renovated house in the center of Riga.T…
$121,588
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
B GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/4
Modern 2-room apartment in a renovated house in the center of RigaFor sale is a modern 2-roo…
$130,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
B GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 5/7
Apartment in Riga city centr, in a prestigious location, in the quiet center, in the new pro…
$1,64M
Leave a request
5 room house in Rezekne, Latvia
5 room house
Rezekne, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,05M
Leave a request
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, all city communications, built-in kitchen, fireplace, 1 car garage, fenced area
$270,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 345 m²
Floor 3/3
Solded for a dummies of the Authority. Prices. Vygornoye proposal. Domed -dilapidated cor…
$512,125
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes