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Residential properties for sale in Baldone, Latvia

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3 properties total found
7 room house in Baldone, Latvia
7 room house
Baldone, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
$294,911
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Baldone, Latvia
House
Baldone, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 426 m²
Floor 1/1
$110,342
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2 room apartment in Baldone, Latvia
2 room apartment
Baldone, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/3
$141,833
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