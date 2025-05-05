Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Auru pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Auru pagasts, Latvia

1 property total found
3 room house in Lielberze, Latvia
3 room house
Lielberze, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
$84,740
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Auru pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go