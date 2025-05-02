Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Adazu pagasts, Latvia

2 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Baltezers, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Baltezers, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
For sale new and very cozy family house (310m2) in a beautiful and prestigious location with…
$600,036
5 bedroom house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
House for sale in Kadaga! House: Area: 405 m² (including garage, verandas and balconie…
$181,143
