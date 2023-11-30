Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in adazu novads, Latvia

15 properties total found
Plot of land in adazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
Area 1 201 m²
A 1201m2 building plot is for sale in Ādaži, in a landscaped village "Dailas", with fully bu…
€50,440
Plot of land in adazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
Area 34 300 m²
Territory - well-groomed territory, a quiet place. + - Don't miss the opportunity to buy a g…
€137,000
Plot of land in adazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
1.74 ha plot of land on which there is a large house to be restored. It has been put into op…
€246,000
Plot of land in adazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
Land plots for private house construction are offered in 'Ozolmuiža.' For private house c…
€35,000
Plot of land in adazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
- Land on the banks of the Gauja - first line - borders on the Adazu pagast recreation com…
€125,000
Plot of land in adazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
Land for sale in a very beautiful place - on the banks of the Gauja, in the Adazi region. …
€220,000
Plot of land in adazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
An exclusive 5,000 m2 building plot on the shore of the Baltezer lake is for sale. Ideal for…
€385,000
Plot of land in adazi, Latvia
Plot of land
adazi, Latvia
Land plots for development in Adazhi  Address: "Austrumdārzi", Ādažu pag. Land plots t…
€476,000
Plot of land in adazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
We sell a land in a picturesque place - on the banks of the Gauja River - First line. - …
€125,000
Plot of land in adazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
€395,000
Plot of land in adazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
Land for sale in Adazi, mansion building territory. (Dzs2) - Area 601 sq.m. - Electricit…
€21,500
Plot of land in adazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
We offer the purchase of a commercial plot of 2.73 ha. Located in the Adashian district, the…
€680,000
Plot of land in adazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
FOR sale a plot of land with a total area of 12,900 m2 on the shore of Lake Malaya Baltezers…
€903,000
Plot of land in adazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
adazu novads, Latvia
For sale: an exclusive rural property with the area of 9,940.0 m2 on the shore of Lake Liela…
€500,000
Plot of land in Nurnieki, Latvia
Plot of land
Nurnieki, Latvia
Area 180 000 m²
€698,876
