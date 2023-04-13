Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Turkey

140 properties total found
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex in the Kestel area. This i…
Spacious plot of land for building a building in a picturesque area on a hill in TepeArea: A…
Land for sale Area: Antalya, Alanya, YeshilezPARTICIPATION OF THE 6th COT in the AREA EASHIZ…
Land in Gazipasha with the possibility of building a house and sea viewArea: Antalya, Alanya…
Beautiful land for constructionArea: Antalya, Alanya, BuiyukhasbahceDistance to the sea: 220…
Land for construction in TepArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeDistance to the sea: 4000Land with a …
Large plot in Tepa for developmentArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeDistance to the sea: 5000Plot w…
Sperm section with villa in BektashArea: Antalya, Alanya, BektashPlot with 2.5 storey old st…
Land with excellent viewsArea: Antalya, Alanya, BuiyukhasbahceDistance to the sea: 1700Land …
Chic Land in DemirtaşArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashThis is a very beautiful place to inves…
Promising Land in KargicakArea: Antalya, Alanya, KargicakLocated at the crossroads of three …
Land in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaFor sale a field from the owner, suitable fo…
Land for the construction of a hotel on the seashore in ConakleyArea: Antalya, Alanya, Konak…
For sale Dream Island. A unique land plot with an island and with a commercial area in Bodru…
Land with avocado garden in GazipashaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaAll trees are 4.5 years…
Land for a residential complex in MahmutlarArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarDistance to the s…
About Turkey

Located in western Asia with a small portion lying in southeast Europe, Turkey is a transcontinental country that is well known for its diverse history and culture. It is bordered by Greece, Bulgaria, Armenia, Iran, Iraq, and Syria. One of the most visited and capital city of the country is Istanbul. Due to its centralized geographical location, it has a long history with many cultures and ethnicities throughout the ages.

Tourism in Turkey

Proud to be one of the most visited countries in the world, averaging more than 30 million visitors every year. Turkey is well-known as a historic country as it has many examples of architecture from the Ottoman and Byzantine empires. There are a lot of ancient mosques and other historically significant monuments in the country. Though Istanbul is one of the most popular travel destinations, other places such as Bodrum, Antalya, Didim, among others are also quite popular among tourists and people looking to relocate or retire.

Buying property in Turkey

Due to a stable economy and a constantly growing demand from tourists, the country is identified as one of the best places to buy real estate. The country also has an average cost of living and is considered to be a great place to live due to the hospitable environment and atmosphere. Though there are a few restrictions for foreigners trying to acquire property in the country, the entire process is relatively short and simple. With the help of the right real estate agent, you can quickly take possession of the keys to your new home. Not all locations in Turkey have a high potential as a lucrative investment, therefore it is important to do your homework before buying a property in the country. There are a lot of options to consider from houses, apartments, studios, villas or rural estates. Whether you are looking to retire in your new home, or just want to add a lucrative asset to your portfolio, you can never go wrong when buying Turkish property.

