  Realting.com
  Spain
  Valencian Community
  Alacant Alicante
  el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  Orihuela

Lands for sale in Orihuela, Spain

Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,800,000
Plot on the first line of the sea in Cabo Roig , Orihuela Costa . Cabo Roig is a residential…
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
€ 84,000
This plot of 2300 m2 on the outskirts of Benejuzar between Alicante and Murcia is in a very …
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m² Number of floors 2
€ 367,500
We offer a parcel of land with an area of 703 square meters. The parcel is sold with an agre…
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 650,000
Plot of land in Villa Martin, Spain
Plot of land
Villa Martin, Spain
€ 350,000
Sold on the first line of the Villamartin Golf Course The site is in an ideal location, in a…
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,900,000
Large area near the sea for sale in Cabo Roig, Oriuela Costa. This site is located near the …
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,000,000
We offer a plot of 368 sq.m. in Oriuela Costa. Located on the second line from the sea withi…
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
1 300 m²
€ 5,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Vilanova-i-la-Zheltru Plot near the beach Magnificent plot in Vilanova i …
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
5 000 m²
€ 8,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Plot for hotel 5 * Magnificent plot in the popular, tourist town of Playa …
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
12 700 m²
€ 6,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada province of Tarragona Land for the hotel Rovny land for the construction …
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 330 m²
€ 2,000,000
On sale a large plot of 1270 m2 on the first line with sea views in Cabo Rog, Oriuela Costa.…
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
270 m²
€ 1,475,000
An exceptional opportunity to build a villa in the first line from the beach in Cabo Rog. Y…
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
420 m²
€ 1,300,000
   Villas in your size in Cabo Roig. This is an opportunity to build a private villa a…
Plot of land in Villa Martin, Spain
Plot of land
Villa Martin, Spain
€ 4,500,000
Plot of 8,600 m2 in Vijamartin. The hotel is located next to the international school "; Li…
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
220 m²
€ 645,000
The house in Cabo Rog, on the coast of Oriuela Costa in the southern part of Costa Blanca, …
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 645,000
