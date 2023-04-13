Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

30 properties total found
Plot of landin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Plot of land
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
€ 35,000
Plot on urban land, in the town of Los Montesinos in Alicante. It is located in the new urba…
Plot of landin Almoradi, Spain
Plot of land
Almoradi, Spain
€ 145,800
Large land, in a unique and special enclave and at an unbeatable price. Large urban land of …
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,800,000
Plot on the first line of the sea in Cabo Roig , Orihuela Costa . Cabo Roig is a residential…
Plot of landin Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
€ 84,000
This plot of 2300 m2 on the outskirts of Benejuzar between Alicante and Murcia is in a very …
Plot of landin Catral, Spain
Plot of land
Catral, Spain
€ 126,000
Plot of 13,549 m2 in Catral (Alicante) surrounded by houses, well connected to the highway, …
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m² Number of floors 2
€ 367,500
We offer a parcel of land with an area of 703 square meters. The parcel is sold with an agre…
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,100,000
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 650,000
Plot of landin Villa Martin, Spain
Plot of land
Villa Martin, Spain
€ 350,000
Sold on the first line of the Villamartin Golf Course The site is in an ideal location, in a…
Plot of landin Las Escalericas, Spain
Plot of land
Las Escalericas, Spain
€ 179,900
Commercial premises for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Las Filipinas area. The total area of 0…
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,900,000
Large area near the sea for sale in Cabo Roig, Oriuela Costa. This site is located near the …
Plot of landin Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
800 m²
€ 275,000
Nice building plot on the corner in the heart of Torrevieja , to build one or two homes of y…
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,000,000
We offer a plot of 368 sq.m. in Oriuela Costa. Located on the second line from the sea withi…
Plot of landin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Plot of land
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
€ 259,900
Building plot in urb. San Luis near Torrevieja. Building plot of 1515 sq.m. in the urbanizat…
Plot of landin Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 700,000
Building plot of 1500 sq.m. in north of Torrevieja . Building plot of 1.524 sq.m. in the nor…
Plot of landin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Plot of land
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
€ 109,900
Plot near the beaches of La Mata & Guardamar
Plot of landin Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 3,150,000
Building plot on the promenade of Torrevieja . Building plot in the promenade of Torrevieja,…
Plot of landin Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
1 300 m²
€ 5,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Vilanova-i-la-Zheltru Plot near the beach Magnificent plot in Vilanova i …
Plot of landin Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
5 000 m²
€ 8,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Plot for hotel 5 * Magnificent plot in the popular, tourist town of Playa …
Plot of landin Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
12 700 m²
€ 6,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada province of Tarragona Land for the hotel Rovny land for the construction …
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 330 m²
€ 2,000,000
On sale a large plot of 1270 m2 on the first line with sea views in Cabo Rog, Oriuela Costa.…
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
270 m²
€ 1,475,000
An exceptional opportunity to build a villa in the first line from the beach in Cabo Rog. Y…
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
420 m²
€ 1,300,000
   Villas in your size in Cabo Roig. This is an opportunity to build a private villa a…
Plot of landin Villa Martin, Spain
Plot of land
Villa Martin, Spain
€ 4,500,000
Plot of 8,600 m2 in Vijamartin. The hotel is located next to the international school "; Li…
Plot of landin Las Escalericas, Spain
Plot of land
Las Escalericas, Spain
€ 3,750,000
Plot of 17,000,000 m2 in Ciudad de Komikasiones, San Miguel de Salinas. You can build 108 …
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
220 m²
€ 645,000
The house in Cabo Rog, on the coast of Oriuela Costa in the southern part of Costa Blanca, …
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 645,000
Plot of landin San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Plot of land
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
€ 600,000
A place with a corner for the construction of apartments in the city of San Miguel de Salin…
Plot of landin Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 3,500,000
This site you can purchase and build the real estate with participation of our company. …
Plot of landin Torrevieja, Spain
Plot of land
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 375,000
This site you can purchase and build the real estate with participation of our company. …
