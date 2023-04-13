Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia

Lands for sale in Andalusia, Spain

40 properties total found
Plot of landin Serrania, Spain
Plot of land
Serrania, Spain
€ 1,350,000
Residential plot with the project for 3 townhouses and building license paid. SEA VIEWS and …
Plot of landin San Roque, Spain
Plot of land
San Roque, Spain
1 155 m²
€ 880,000
For sale this large earthen plot for an elite villa, with a project to build a luxury villa …
Plot of landin Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
€ 475,000
Large stretch with stunning panoramic views of the Southwest Sea, Gibraltar and Morocco Awes…
Plot of landin Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
€ 675,000
Large stretch with beautiful sea views, Gibraltar and Morocco Awesome sea and mountain views…
Plot of landin Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
€ 258,000
This plot is completely flat, overlooking the sea and mountains. It is located in the world-…
Plot of landin Ojen, Spain
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
€ 9,000,000
Commercial site, La Mayrena, Costa del Sol. Suitable for hotels, spa, nursing homes, etc. d.…
Plot of landin Ojen, Spain
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
€ 810,030
Fantastic plot on the south side, between La Mayrena and La Cala Golf. The plot offers beau…
Plot of landin Ojen, Spain
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
€ 5,000,000
Building plot 9 villas: 3547m2 for development Spectacular views. A very rare opportunity to…
Plot of landin Ojen, Spain
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
€ 327,625
Building License Plot in La Mayrena, Marbella: You can build it right now. Fantastic views, …
Plot of landin Ojen, Spain
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
€ 538,200
Large plot of 3719m2 with a license for construction for sale in La Mayrena, Marbella, in 7 …
Plot of landin Dos Hermanas, Spain
Plot of land
Dos Hermanas, Spain
€ 369,000
Plot of landin Ojen, Spain
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
435 m²
€ 699,000
Beautiful modern villa built in accordance with the highest quality standards in Marbes ( El…
Plot of landin San Roque, Spain
Plot of land
San Roque, Spain
1 314 m²
€ 880,000
For sale a site with a project and license in La Reserva de Sotogrande A building permit was…
Plot of landin Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
€ 3,500,000
Plot in El Chaparal, Michas Costa Price 3 500 000 euros At the moment, he has a license for …
Plot of landin Marbella, Spain
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
€ 3,665,000
Incredible panoramic sea views for sale in La Carolina, Golden Mile. A truly unique opportun…
Plot of landin Benahavis, Spain
Plot of land
Benahavis, Spain
€ 498,540
Marbella's Secret - Investments Real de la Quinta Marbella Plots from 498 540 euros ( 1.586.…
Plot of landin Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
Plot of land
Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
€ 176,880
Plot of landin Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
€ 795,000
Plot with beautiful sea views, Gibraltar and Morocco Awesome sea and mountain views Land siz…
Plot of landin Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
€ 1,250,000
Large stretch with beautiful sea views, Gibraltar and Morocco Awesome sea and mountain views…
Plot of landin Marbella, Spain
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
€ 5,950,000
LAND PARTICIPATION FOR SALE IN Cascade de Kamohan, MARBEL Land for sale in Cascade de Kamoha…
Plot of landin Marbella, Spain
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
€ 500,000
These sites are located in the east of Marbella, in the urbanization of Los Altos de los Mon…
Plot of landin Marbella, Spain
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
529 m²
€ 795,000
Sea
Plot of landin Marbella, Spain
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
1 881 m²
€ 5,490,000
Price per plot + project architect design and construction license: € 5 900 000 Price for bu…
Plot of landin Marbella, Spain
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
€ 2,750,000
EXCEEDED BY BIG PARTICIPANTS WITH THE TYPE ON THE SEA, “ LA QUINTA DE SIERRA BLANCA ”, GOLD …
Plot of landin Benalmadena, Spain
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
€ 157,895
Plot of landin Marbella, Spain
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
223 m²
€ 1,000,000
LAND PARTICIPANTS IN LAS LOMAS DEL MARBELLA CLUB, GOLD MILE The proposed 1.018m ² — area is…
Plot of landin Marbella, Spain
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
227 m²
€ 1,000,000
PARTICIPANTS WITH THE TYPE ON THE SEA, PLANS, PERMISSIONS IN THE CLUB LAS-LOMAS-DEL-MARBEL, …
Plot of landin Marbella, Spain
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
€ 800,000
In the center of Marbella itself, you can buy a large plot and build the house of your dream…
Plot of landin Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
220 m²
€ 215,000
Plot of landin Ojen, Spain
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
3 454 m²
€ 1,846,210
Great investment opportunity! Plot of 16054 m2 for the construction of 15 villas in La Mair…

Real estate in Andalusia: what property to hunt for purchase

Sooner or later most people relocating to permanent residency in Spain start interesting in real estate in Andalusia. The reason is the obvious advantages of the region: mild climate, proximity to the sea, well-developed economy, decent level of medicine and education. In addition, taxes and residential property prices in Andalusia are much lower than in Catalonia or Madrid, and the standard of living is of the same high level.

Where to buy real estate in Andalusia: the best destinations

The experts divide real estate in Andalusia into two areas:

  • Popular that includes Marbella, Almunecar, Nerja, Fuengirola, Valdevaqueros and Estepona.
  • Promising, referred to Malaga, Torremalinos, Sotogrande and the coastal regions of Zahara.

Territories of both destinations are regarded as favorable for establishing and running business. Moreover, in all these cities you can find luxury residential property, which gives the right to obtain a residence permit

The main types of residential real estate

To buy property in Andalusia profitably, it is worth to consider the equivalent options in different locations:

  • one-bedroom flats in Marbella and Malaga;
  • two-bedroom and three -bedroom apartments in Almunecar, Nerja and Sotogrande;
  • spacious villas and cottages in Estepona and Zahara.

Having the same area, property in promising cities can be found much cheaper. In addition, both prices of private houses and the cost of apartments in Andalusia are impacted by their distance from the resort areas — that should be also taken into account.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir