Real estate in Andalusia: what property to hunt for purchase

Sooner or later most people relocating to permanent residency in Spain start interesting in real estate in Andalusia. The reason is the obvious advantages of the region: mild climate, proximity to the sea, well-developed economy, decent level of medicine and education. In addition, taxes and residential property prices in Andalusia are much lower than in Catalonia or Madrid, and the standard of living is of the same high level.

Where to buy real estate in Andalusia: the best destinations

The experts divide real estate in Andalusia into two areas:

Popular that includes Marbella, Almunecar, Nerja, Fuengirola, Valdevaqueros and Estepona.

Promising, referred to Malaga, Torremalinos, Sotogrande and the coastal regions of Zahara.

Territories of both destinations are regarded as favorable for establishing and running business. Moreover, in all these cities you can find luxury residential property, which gives the right to obtain a residence permit

The main types of residential real estate

To buy property in Andalusia profitably, it is worth to consider the equivalent options in different locations:

one-bedroom flats in Marbella and Malaga;

two-bedroom and three -bedroom apartments in Almunecar, Nerja and Sotogrande;

spacious villas and cottages in Estepona and Zahara.

Having the same area, property in promising cities can be found much cheaper. In addition, both prices of private houses and the cost of apartments in Andalusia are impacted by their distance from the resort areas — that should be also taken into account.