Lands for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

208 properties total found
Plot of landin Senija, Spain
Plot of land
Senija, Spain
€ 180,000
Build the house of your dreams on a large plot, with open mountain views, in a natural and p…
Plot of landin Alicante, Spain
Plot of land
Alicante, Spain
1 227 m²
€ 588,000
Plot of landin Mutxamel, Spain
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
€ 250,000
For sale urban plot of 2.184 m2, in Urb La Huerta For sale plot of urban land with 2,184 …
Plot of landin Mutxamel, Spain
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
1 749 m²
€ 550,000
Land for sale for development in Mutxamel in the Mutxamel area. The total area of 1749.00 m2…
Plot of landin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Plot of land
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
€ 35,000
Plot on urban land, in the town of Los Montesinos in Alicante. It is located in the new urba…
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,800,000
Plot on the first line of the sea in Cabo Roig , Orihuela Costa . Cabo Roig is a residential…
Plot of landin Almoradi, Spain
Plot of land
Almoradi, Spain
€ 145,800
Large land, in a unique and special enclave and at an unbeatable price. Large urban land of …
Plot of landin Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
€ 84,000
This plot of 2300 m2 on the outskirts of Benejuzar between Alicante and Murcia is in a very …
Plot of landin Catral, Spain
Plot of land
Catral, Spain
€ 126,000
Plot of 13,549 m2 in Catral (Alicante) surrounded by houses, well connected to the highway, …
Plot of landin el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Plot of land
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
€ 65,000
Plot of 12,000 m2 of land with the possibility of construction, at the foot of the road from…
Plot of landin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Plot of land
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
€ 210,000
Corner plot of one thousand three hundred square meters, in which one can be built from one …
Plot of landin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Plot of land
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 800 m²
€ 1
Two adjoining plots in the Orcheta orchard, one 3,100m2. And the other 1680m2. In writing, l…
Plot of landin Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
€ 35,000
The plot is rectangular and flat, fenced around the perimeter and with an automatic gate at …
Plot of landin Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 210,000
Flat plot in residential area of Calpe, well located, South-West orientation, ready to build…
Plot of landin Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
€ 230,000
Rustic land near Calpe just 1km. from the entrance roundabout to Lleus, good connection with…
Plot of landin Denia, Spain
Plot of land
Denia, Spain
1 bath 300 m²
€ 80,000
Urban land for sale in an urbanization of Les Rotes in Denia. A residential house can be bui…
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m² Number of floors 2
€ 367,500
We offer a parcel of land with an area of 703 square meters. The parcel is sold with an agre…
Plot of landin Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
€ 350,000
DescriptionLand-Plot for sale in Altea!Price: 350.000 €Property size: 1.520 m2It is a plot o…
Plot of landin Busot, Spain
Plot of land
Busot, Spain
€ 85,000
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,100,000
Plot of landin Villa Martin, Spain
Plot of land
Villa Martin, Spain
€ 350,000
Sold on the first line of the Villamartin Golf Course The site is in an ideal location, in a…
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 650,000
Plot of landin Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
€ 140,000
Plot of landin Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
€ 60,000
Land for development in Elce ID D12226
Plot of landin Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
€ 68,250
Land for development in Elce ID D12502
Plot of landin Aspe, Spain
Plot of land
Aspe, Spain
€ 99,500
Plot of landin Aspe, Spain
Plot of land
Aspe, Spain
€ 69,500
Land for development in Alicante ID D12655
Plot of landin Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
€ 105,000
Land for development in Elce ID D12778
Plot of landin Las Escalericas, Spain
Plot of land
Las Escalericas, Spain
€ 179,900
Commercial premises for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Las Filipinas area. The total area of 0…
Plot of landin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
€ 1,900,000
Large area near the sea for sale in Cabo Roig, Oriuela Costa. This site is located near the …

Real estate in Alicante: popular areas and their characteristics

Alicante is the center of the namesake province in Spain. The city is large and well-developed with good medicine and educational institutions. Residential property here is represented by a variety of options. That is why many immigrants entering country for permanent residency decide on this city.

What city area is preferable to buy property in Alicante

There are 9 districts in the city. The central El Centro is a historical part — dwelling stock here is old and consists mainly of low-rise buildings with several apartments. Despite the old communications and inconvenient layouts, the highest cost of apartments in Alicante is right here.

The other areas are located around the center and enable to buy property in Alicante for any purpose:

  • For living near the beach, Albufereta, Cabo las Huertas and Playa de San Juan will be a good option with their closed urbanizations of high-rise buildings. Here you can buy one-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments for permanent residency or a compact one-bedroom flat for short vacations.
  • The Alicante luxury real estate segment is perfectly represented in Garbinet and Pau areas: villas and townhouses with private swimming pools and adjusting outdoors areas.
  • Middle-class housing complexes are located in Benalua and San Blas — bedroom communities with a well-developed infrastructure. Prices for real estate here are considered to be the most affordable in Alicante.

The cheapest property in Alicante you may hunt for in Virgen del Remedio. It is good for obtaining a residence permit, but the conditions are far from being perfect: spacelessness, insanitary and shadowy characters.

