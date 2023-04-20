UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
37
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Larnaca
Lands for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
€ 3,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. In Larnaca. Water is supplied on the territory, e…
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
744 m²
€ 850,000
Land for sale (area 1.041 square meters.m) with a building (area 744 square meters.m) in the…
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
€ 560,000
Land for sale with an area of 16389 sq.m. In Larnaca
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
€ 2,700,000
Land for sale with an area of 25461 sq.m. In Larnaca. Territorial zone: T2a Development coef…
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
€ 370,000
Land for sale in the area of 7024 sq.m. In Larnaca
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
€ 320,000
Land for sale with an area of 8160 sq.m. In Larnaca
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
€ 1,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 8696 sq.m. In Larnaca. It has sea views. Use Building Coeffici…
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
€ 1,300,000
Land for sale in the area of 5352 sq.m. In Larnaca. It has a magnificent view of the sea. Te…
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 272 sq.meters in Larnaka
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale land of 660 sq.meters in Larnaka. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Vavatsinia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
This asset concerns of 50% share of three fields in Vavatsinia community, Larnaca District. …
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
€ 110,000
For sale 607 sq.m. plot in Mathikoloni - Limassol province, with a building factor of 40% an…
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
€ 105,000
For sale 1106 sq.m plot for sale in Deryneia area - Famagusta province with 90% building fac…
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
€ 90,000
For sale 262 sq.m. residential plot in the area of Vergina - province of Larnaca, with 120% …
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Building with extra plot for sale in the city of Larnaca.Larnaca is one of the most quiet re…
Plot of land
Lefkara, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 89,000
For sale land of 590 sq.meters in Larnaka. The territory has building permission of 354 sq.m…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map