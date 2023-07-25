Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Cyprus
  4. Nicosia District
  5. Geri

Lands for sale in Geri, Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Plot of land in Armenochori, Cyprus
Plot of land
Armenochori, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11387 sq.meters in Limassol. The land has a sea view, mountain view. Zone: …
€ 2,650,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 949 sq.m. In Limassol. On the territory with the ability to bui…
€ 616,850
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Kolossi, Cyprus
Plot of land
Kolossi, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11085 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€ 1,300,000
Plot of land in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale Land in the center of Pareklishia, on the top of the hill, sea view 409m², 90%…
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1007 sq.meters in Limassol. The territory has building permission of 302 sq…
€ 503,500
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 5087 sq.m. In Limassol. It has a view of the sea, the mountains…
€ 1,750,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 622 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 395,000
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 588 sq.m. In Limassol. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
€ 355,000
Plot of land in Larnaca, Cyprus
Plot of land
Larnaca, Cyprus
Land for sale in the area of 5352 sq.m. In Larnaca. It has a magnificent view of the sea. Te…
€ 1,300,000
Plot of land in Avgorou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Avgorou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10276 sq.meters in Agia Napa
€ 80,000
Plot of land in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Engomi Plots No. 26 is a building plot for sale in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus. The plot …
€ 164,050
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir