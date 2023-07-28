Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Cyprus
  4. Famagusta
  5. Aradhippou

Lands for sale in Aradhippou, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Aradhippou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Aradhippou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 640 sq.meters in Larnaka. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€ 160,000
Plot of land in Aradhippou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Aradhippou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 750 sq.meters in Larnaka. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€ 180,000
Plot of land in Aradhippou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Aradhippou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 950 sq.meters in Larnaka. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Livadia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 524 sq.meters in Larnaka. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€ 150,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir