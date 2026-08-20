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Сommercial property in Florence, Italy

;
Florence
11
Greve in Chianti
3
17 properties total found
Commercial property 2 200 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 2 200 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 200 m²
LD-0737. Luxury agro-tourist complex in FlorenceThis newly renovated seventeenth-century com…
$7,03M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 2 840 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 2 840 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 840 m²
LD-0812. Stunning villa built in the early twentieth century in the Chianti regionThis villa…
$21,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 700 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 700 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
LD-0256. Prestigious property in FlorenceLocated in the hills of Tuscany, near historic citi…
$3,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 613 m² in Grassina, Italy
Commercial property 613 m²
Grassina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 613 m²
KK-1261. Vineyard, winery in TuscanyThis 41-hectare estate, located in the heart of Tuscany …
$3,28M
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Hotel 2 225 m² in Florence, Italy
Hotel 2 225 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 225 m²
LD-1227. Luxury hotel complex in the vicinity of FlorenceThis luxury hotel is located near F…
$15,24M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 3 507 m² in San Cresci, Italy
Commercial property 3 507 m²
San Cresci, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 3 507 m²
LD-1971. Luxury villa among the picturesque hills of ChiantiIn the green picturesque surroun…
$9,61M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 5 000 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 5 000 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 5 000 m²
LD-0270. Sale of prestigious real estate in Florence, in the Chianti zoneSale of prestigious…
$16,41M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 675 m² in Greve in Chianti, Italy
Commercial property 675 m²
Greve in Chianti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 675 m²
KK-1816. Vineyards, winery in ChiantiFor sale winery with agrotourism in the Chianti Classic…
$4,28M
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Investment 3 000 m² in Florence, Italy
Investment 3 000 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique property for sale near Florence. Unlimited license for large and small hunting as p…
$6,50M
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Commercial property in Montaione, Italy
Commercial property
Montaione, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
KK-090420. Wonderful Villa. Agri-tourismRemarkable agriturism, starting from 1200 AD. in the…
$4,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 880 m² in Panzano in Chianti, Italy
Commercial property 880 m²
Panzano in Chianti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 880 m²
IT-111017. 80-hectare estateThis structure with stunning views of vineyards, olive groves, T…
$6,80M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 1 125 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 1 125 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 125 m²
KK-1574. Vineyard, winery in FlorenceOn the Chianti hills, between the municipalities of Cas…
$3,49M
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
LD-0805. Magnificent estate with farmland, an area of about 20 hectaresThis magnificent esta…
$9,38M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 1 400 m² in Certaldo, Italy
Commercial property 1 400 m²
Certaldo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 400 m²
KK-1158. Vineyards, winery in Certaldo - province of Florence - TuscanyEstate, winery a few …
$3,52M
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Commercial property 6 000 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 6 000 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 6 000 m²
LD-1616. Magnificent estate in the vicinity of TuscanyAmong the green hills of Florence, an …
$14,95M
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Commercial property 2 400 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 2 400 m²
Florence, Italy
Area 2 400 m²
KK-1235. Vineyard in Tuscany Vinicola FiorentinaIn Tuscany, in a hilly area, 10 km from the …
$2,34M
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Revenue house 1 065 m² in Florence, Italy
Revenue house 1 065 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 065 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building, built in the years 1865–1897.sol. architect Narcisso Frosali commissio…
$6,71M
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