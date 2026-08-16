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Hotels for sale in Umbria, Italy

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Terni
8
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8 properties total found
Hotel 350 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 350 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 350 m²
Accommodation B & B with seven rooms, all with bath, reception, lounge, ancillary rooms From…
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Hotel 61 200 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 61 200 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 61 200 m²
Tourist accommodation on about 62 thousand square meters just 5 km from the sea Building of …
$290,656
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Hotel 6 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 6 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 45
Area 6 000 m²
Hotel Restaurant 45 rooms with 8,000 square meters of courtyard location with panoramic view…
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 3 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Complex consisting of hotel with 16 rooms and garage, indoor ballroom of 1,200 m2, outdoor b…
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Hotel 600 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 600 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 600 m²
Accommodation facility consisting of 18 rooms, restaurant kitchen, ancillary rooms, parking …
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Hotel 800 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 800 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 800 m²
Farmhouse restored and used as a farmhouse with six rooms all with bath room restaurant kitc…
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Hotel 450 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 450 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 22
Area 450 m²
Farmhouse in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Restaurant 120 sqm Ceremonial hall 24…
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Hotel 500 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 500 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Beautiful fully renovated farmhouse used as a farmhouse with 5.0 hectares of land in the rol…
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Property types in Umbria

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