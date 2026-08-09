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Hotels for sale in Veneto, Italy

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Venice
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5 properties total found
Hotel in Noventa di Piave, Italy
Hotel
Noventa di Piave, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
IT-200618-2. Отель 3 * в Новента-ди-ПьявеПродается 3 * Отель, расположен в Noventa di Piave,…
$8,21M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel in Mestre, Italy
Hotel
Mestre, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
IT-200618-4. Отель 4 * Венеция. МестреПродается  4 * Отель имеет 98 номеров, из которых 8 но…
$12,31M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel in Venice, Italy
Hotel
Venice, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
IT-200618-6. Venice. Hotel - boutique 4 *For sale 4-star hotel - boutique, category lusso. I…
$15,82M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Hotel 1 000 m² in Venice, Italy
Hotel 1 000 m²
Venice, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
IT-200618-5. Венеция. Отель 3 *Продается 3 * Отель, Venezia, alla Ca'Doro, полностью отремон…
$12,89M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel in Venice, Italy
Hotel
Venice, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
IT-200618-3. Hotel 3 * in VeniceHotel 3* is a 5-minute walk from Piazza San Marco. It has 22…
$8,79M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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