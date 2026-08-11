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Hotels for sale in Lazio, Italy

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6 properties total found
Hotel 850 m² in Albano Laziale, Italy
Hotel 850 m²
Albano Laziale, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 850 m²
IT-170418. Hotel with private beach, on the shore of Lake AlbanoThe hotel with a private bea…
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 900 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 900 m²
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 900 m²
IT-210518. Hotel in the centre of RomeIn the center of one of the most famous districts of R…
$4,16M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel in Pescosolido, Italy
Hotel
Pescosolido, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
IT-200618-1. Manor-hotel in PescosolidoFor sale is a hotel estate with a park of 32,000 squa…
$6,45M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Hotel 912 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 912 m²
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 912 m²
IT-210518-2. Hotel in the centre of RomeIn the historic district of Rome, near the Colosseum…
$5,27M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 800 m² in Rome, Italy
Hotel 800 m²
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
IT-220219. Hotel 3* 800 sqmIn the heart of Rome, in an elegant villa of the early twentieth …
$4,10M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 1 768 m² in Latina, Italy
Hotel 1 768 m²
Latina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 768 m²
PO-150118. Offered for sale operating hotel Sant Antonio TermeThe hotel is located in Italy,…
$1,99M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Lazio

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