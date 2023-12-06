Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Lombardy, Italy

9 properties total found
Hotel in Como, Italy
Hotel
Como, Italy
VB-11033RB. Апарт-отель BellinzonaАпарт-отель на границе со Швейцарией с доходностью 8,75% …
€320,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel in Menaggio, Italy
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
Area 8 200 m²
VB-070415-21. Великолепная резиденция гостиничного типа в МенаджоВеликолепная резиденция гос…
€11,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel in Menaggio, Italy
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
Area 3 200 m²
VB-070415-24. Уникальный гостиничный комплекс на озере Комо в городе МенаджоВыгодные инвести…
€7,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Germanello, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Germanello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
IT-300418. Продано! Отель на озере Комо в ЛальоПродается небольшой отель  на озере Комо, Лал…
€3,40M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
VB-DCLBMS. Отель/вилла на первой линии озера КомоВилла на первой линии на озере Комо с панор…
€3,40M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 24 bedrooms with yard, with sauna in Lombardy, Italy
Hotel 24 bedrooms with yard, with sauna
Lombardy, Italy
Bedrooms 24
Area 1 054 m²
Family hotel located directly on the lake. Area 1054 sq.m, 24 rooms, dining room, bar restau…
Price on request
Hotel with electricity, with bus in Lombardy, Italy
Hotel with electricity, with bus
Lombardy, Italy
We offer a 4-star hotel on Lake Garda. 25 rooms, a bar open to external visitors, a restaur…
€3,60M
Hotel with yard in Lombardy, Italy
Hotel with yard
Lombardy, Italy
Small hotel with a bar and restaurant.The building consists of three floors + ground floor, …
€1,000,000
Hotel 52 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dorio, Italy
Hotel 52 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dorio, Italy
Bedrooms 52
Bathrooms count 52
Number of floors 3
Поделиться с друзьями
€8,00M
