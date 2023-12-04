Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Marche, Italy

Hotel 115 rooms in Pesaro, Italy
Hotel 115 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 115
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Gradara, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Gradara, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 000 m²
BG-181115. Уникальный исторический объект, отель в ГрадараХарактеристики комплекса, общая пл…
€3,00M
Hotel with elevator in Marche, Italy
Hotel with elevator
Marche, Italy
Italy Marche Apart Hotel with restaurant and SPA Very beautiful apart-hotel 4 * on the first…
€12,50M
Hotel in Marche, Italy
Hotel
Marche, Italy
Italy Marche San Benedetto del Tronto Hotel 4 * * * * on the first line Stunning hotel 4 * *…
€12,00M
