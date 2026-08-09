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Hotels for sale in Marche, Italy

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сommercial properties
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6 properties total found
Hotel 550 m² in Lapedona, Italy
Hotel 550 m²
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
The building is on three levels for about 550 square meters with apartments, one-room cellar…
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Hotel in Pesaro, Italy
Hotel
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 115
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
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Hotel 700 m² in Lapedona, Italy
Hotel 700 m²
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 23
Area 700 m²
Sea view farmhouse on two levels for over 700 m2. Restaurant area kitchen services and sixte…
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Hotel 600 m² in Borgo Pintura, Italy
Hotel 600 m²
Borgo Pintura, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 600 m²
Reference number: N1485 Property name: Casa Mistica Location: In country Town/City: …
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Hotel 2 000 m² in Gradara, Italy
Hotel 2 000 m²
Gradara, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 000 m²
BG-181115. Unique historical site, hotel in GradaraCharacteristics of the complex, the total…
$3,52M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 3 000 m² in Porto Recanati, Italy
Hotel 3 000 m²
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 55
Area 3 000 m²
38-room hotel with two restaurant stairs and 5000 square meters of area for parking Two buil…
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