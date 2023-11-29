Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. Terni
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Terni, Italy

Hotel 45 rooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 45 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 45
Area 6 000 m²
Hotel Restaurant 45 rooms with 8,000 square meters of courtyard location with panoramic view…
Price on request
Hotel 24 rooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 24 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 600 m²
Accommodation facility consisting of 18 rooms, restaurant kitchen, ancillary rooms, parking …
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 600 m²
NZ-011215-3. Отель, зона Сорренто-АмальфиОтель (зона Сорренто-Амальфи) Комплекс расположен н…
€18,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
SG-ALG_SI_108. Отель 4 * с бассейном в нескольких километрах от СиеныПровинция:Сиена Тип нед…
€1,70M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
AS-130215. Отель 3* в МиланеОтель расположился в здании постройки 19 века в стиле Либерти в…
€8,00M
Hotel in Terni, Italy
Hotel
Terni, Italy
Area 61 200 m²
Tourist accommodation on about 62 thousand square meters just 5 km from the sea Building of …
Price on request
