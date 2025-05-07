Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Sardinia, Italy

сommercial property
7
Hotel Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel 3 500 m² in Sardinia, Italy
Hotel 3 500 m²
Sardinia, Italy
Area 3 500 m²
For sale 4* hotel on the Costa Smeralda coast, in the north of Sardinia. The hotel is locate…
$16,45M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 500 m² in Sardinia, Italy
Hotel 1 500 m²
Sardinia, Italy
Area 1 500 m²
A luxurious old villa-hotel 5* is located on a cape, on the north-west coast of Sardinia. Th…
$20,43M
Leave a request
Hotel 4 000 m² in Sardinia, Italy
Hotel 4 000 m²
Sardinia, Italy
Area 4 000 m²
For sale is a 4* resort located in the most beautiful part of the island of Sardinia, 200 m …
$10,78M
Leave a request
Five Stars Hotel in front of the sea in Sardinia, Italy
Five Stars Hotel in front of the sea
Sardinia, Italy
Rooms 25
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury Sea Front 5-Star Hotel for Sale in Sardinia, Italy 🇮🇹 ✨Discover an extraordinary i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go