  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. yryyt hwd hsrww mhlqt hrwwhh whsyrwtym hhbrtyym

New buildings for sale in yryyt hwd hsrww mhlqt hrwwhh whsyrwtym hhbrtyym

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter Bien agence dans un bel immeuble grand hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Residential quarter Bien agence dans un bel immeuble grand hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,40M
Very beautiful duplex completely renovated 5 years ago. 3 floor building. East of Raanana. Five pieces. 1st level kitchen living room dining area. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. and terrace of 20 m2 toilets invited 2nd level large master suite with bathroom and dressing room. and terrace of 70 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go