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New Construction Apartments in yryyt hwd hsrwn mynhl hkspym, Israel

Raanana
27
Givat Shmuel
3
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,03M
Beautiful apartment of 118 m2 and 9 m2 terrace. parking. orientations South/West very sunny. Close school Yahvne. Nine never live. Interesting price, inferior to walking for a beautiful surface. Very large living room. 2 bathrooms. Decage view of the park
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Residential quarter Centre ville raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Residential quarter Centre ville raanana immeuble recent duplex vue degagee
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,75M
Very recent building of 6 floors. Charming Duplex with 5 rooms of 158 m2 net ( 178 m2 gross ) and 3 bathrooms. Terrace of 23 m2. Degage view. Nice hidden kitchen. 4 bedrooms included mamad. a true pepetite in the city center. on level 1: living room/dining area/kitchen/mamad and bathroom.. L…
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Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Show all Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,06M
A new 4 rooms with rare volumes – Borohov Street, Raanana An apartment that is distinguished by what is almost no longer found: very large interior volumes and a terrace of 13 m2 to extend the living room daily. Located on the 4th floor of a building renovated two years ago, the apartment …
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Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement bon emplacement hauts plafonds spacieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,42M
Very nice apartment of 200 m2. 5 rooms.One bedroom duplex penthouse with bathroom. Very large living room 5 m high ceiling. large terrace from the living room and dining area. Modern kitchen with ilot. Parquet in the rooms. At the pool floor and large terrace. mamad /2 parking spaces
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Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Show all Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,13M
In one of Raanana's most sought after streets. Nice apartment of 5 rooms located on the 2nd floor West Cote :. terrace 12 m2 and a second of 6 m2 from the bedroom. No mamad.. miklat on the ground floor very well maintained. The building is back from the street. small garden on each side wher…
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Residential quarter Tres rare vrai grand jardin de 220 m2 en en centre ville
Residential quarter Tres rare vrai grand jardin de 220 m2 en en centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,78M
Apartment with large garden – West exposure Located in a one-way street, one of Raanana's most popular. A real private garden of 220 m2, facing west, offering a guaranteed sunshine all afternoon. 5 room apartment, including a mamad, with a nice open kitchen. The property also has two par…
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Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,734
A duplex garden ground thought like a house in town. 150 m2 living space spread over two levels, with a real separation between living spaces and night spaces. The living room opens directly onto a private garden of 100 m2, allowing you to fully enjoy the outdoors on a daily basis. The pro…
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Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,12M
Very nice apartment downtown Raanana. Bar Ilan Street. Ideally place. Close to all shops and transport. Very spacious. 130 m2 net. benefit of 2 small terraces. Mamad and parking. Fully renewed. Invest
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Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Raanana, Israel
from
$968,715
Raanana IS looking. Building after Tama. 4 pieces Fully renewed. Large rooms. Close to all shops and Ariel School
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,63M
RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, DRAFT HIGH QUALITY A new project in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods! In high-end project of 2 buildings of 5 and 7 floors DUPLEX 6 rooms 161m2 + 2 terraces of 56 and 40m2, floors 6 and 7 , 2 parking and 1 cellar : Validated permit project …
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, A new high-end project in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods! In high-end project of 2 buildings of 5 and 7 floors Apartment 4 rooms floor 1, 92m2 + 12m2 terrace with 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar : Validated permit project Bank guarantee Pl…
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Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,19M
Apartment with 5 rooms with terrace parking and cellar. terrace of 10 m2. pretty open kitchen. Renewed building with mamad. city center near synagogue of Rav Pinto has 2 not d arouza but quiet. Street has a unique sense
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Residential quarter Au coeur de la ville vue sur parc tres grand salon
Residential quarter Au coeur de la ville vue sur parc tres grand salon
Residential quarter Au coeur de la ville vue sur parc tres grand salon
Residential quarter Au coeur de la ville vue sur parc tres grand salon
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,75M
In the city center of Raanana. Duplex apartment on the third floor. Immense living room. Atypical apartment a lot of charm. View of the park. Street asks very much. Parking
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$1,14M
Givat Shmuel: Strategic opportunity at the heart of Gush Dan Located in the centre of Gush Dan, close to Tel Aviv and the major economic hubs, Givat Shmuel enjoys strong rental demand and constant urban development. Premium Residence: Apartments 2–3 rooms Ideal format for fast rotating ren…
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Residential quarter Agreable bien agence bon emplacement endroit calme spacieux
Residential quarter Agreable bien agence bon emplacement endroit calme spacieux
Residential quarter Agreable bien agence bon emplacement endroit calme spacieux
Residential quarter Agreable bien agence bon emplacement endroit calme spacieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,04M
In a pretty quiet and residential street located west of Raanana. Corner house of 8 rooms. Big pieces. Four suites on the floor. Immense under ground brought. total: 6 bathrooms. 7 toilets. many living spaces. A nice pool
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,77M
RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, DRAFT HIGH QUALITY A new project in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods! In high-end project of 2 buildings of 5 and 7 floors Apartment 6 rooms 156m2 + 12m2 terrace floor 5 , 2 parking and 1 cellar : Validated permit project Bank guarantee Pla…
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Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Show all Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,47M
Beautiful single foot penthouse. Keep it busy. Very invested. Six pieces including mamad. 2 very nice terrace one of 120 m2 from the living room and the other of 33 m2 from the kitchen. 2 parking spaces a large cellar. to see absolutely
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Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$852,798
Givat Shmuel: Strategic opportunity at the heart of Gush Dan Located in the centre of Gush Dan, close to Tel Aviv and the major economic hubs, Givat Shmuel enjoys strong rental demand and constant urban development. Premium Residence: Apartments 2–3 rooms Ideal format for fast rotating ren…
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,03M
new apartment 3 p beautiful view degagee. on the gardens terrace of 25 m2. Sukka. south and west side. 2 parking lots in a cellar. the apartment is rented until July 2026 at 6200 sh/month
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$806,949
Givat Shmuel: Strategic opportunity at the heart of Gush Dan Located in the centre of Gush Dan, close to Tel Aviv and the major economic hubs, Givat Shmuel enjoys strong rental demand and constant urban development. 50m2+15m2 terrace Premium Residence: Apartments 2–3 rooms Ideal format for …
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Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Raanana, Israel
from
$987,525
Apartment of 4 rooms with mamad . 2 bathrooms. terrace of 12 m2 . 4th floor. modern kitchen. Close to all shops
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Real estate Israel
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