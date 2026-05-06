Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel

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Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv
Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptional project, located in one of Israel's most popular neighbourhoods.
A strategic location in the heart of Givat Shmouel, close to synagogues, shops and roads leading directly to Tel Aviv.
Why invest in Givat Shmouel?
? Ideal location: between Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak and Bar Ilan University near the Ofer outdoor canyon
Direct connection: fast access to motorways and the centre of the country
High-class city: high quality of life, schools of excellence, high-level services
Support for French-speaking families: schools adapted to the children of Olim Hadashim, school assistants and personalized support
Dynamic and secure social environment: perfect for demanding families and investors
Typologies of apartments available :
• 3 rooms – 78 m2 + terrace of 13 m2
• 4 rooms – 95 m2 + terrace of 13 m2
• 5 rooms – 125 m2 + terrace of 90 m2
• 5 rooms – 123 m2 + terrace of 15 m2
High-end services:
Ceramic granite tile porcelain 100×100
Parquet or tiled rooms
Terrace to choose from: tile / parquet / teak
Centralized Air Conditioning VRF latest generation
Interior doors design & high-end
Custom kitchen with marble worktop
Bathrooms tiled up to ceiling
Washrooms suspended
Home cinema preparation
Electrical stores throughout the house
Superior quality valves
Beneficial Financial Conditions:
• 7% when signing the contract
• 13% upon obtaining the permit (June 2026)
• 80% when keys are delivered (June 2029)
Fixed price without indexation
Location on the map
Givat Shmuel, Israel
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