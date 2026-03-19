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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique

Raanana, Israel
from
$7,800
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3
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ID: 35744
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

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New 3-room apartment with beautiful open view of the gardens. Terrace of 25 m2. Sukka. South and west view. 2 underground parking lots and a cellar.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$7,800
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