  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter

Residential quarter

Raanana, Israel
from
$9,10M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 36595
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Atidim

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Luxury project in Ra Only 20% to pay until delivery. Project includes a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema room and luxury shops. Wide choice of apartments and penthouses at exceptional pre-sale prices that will not come back. For more information, contact us quickly. Luxury project in Ra Pay only 20% until delivery. The project includes a swimming pool, gym, cinema room, and luxury shops. A wide selection of apartments and penthouses at exclusive presale prices that will not return. For more information, please contact us soon.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,57M
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$11,50M
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,35M
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,59M
Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,58M
You are viewing
Residential quarter
Raanana, Israel
from
$9,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,39M
GENERAL BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floors Accompanying bank: Mizrahi Tefahot Planned delivery March 2030 Beach: about 800 m Access : nearby tramway live 15/20 minutes from Tel Aviv The project A very high-end residential program in a strategic …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Show all Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Hadera, Israel
from
$3,20M
BZH Take this opportunity: to acquire a beautiful warm house in the popular Hamochava street! - Cottage of 5.5 well maintained rooms of about 150 m2, - Large neat garden of 250 m2, with fruit trees, - Warm and cosy living room, - Cashier kitchen with 2 sinks and dining area, - A secure half…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,80M
Exclusive sale Located at 36 rue Bilu (Lunz corner), in the sought after downtown area In a beautiful building preserved (about 4 years ago) Studio with mezzanine Unique! Very high ceilings Area: 46 m2 plus mezzanine of 17 m2. Ground floor: Kitchen, bathroom and bathroom. The mezzanine inclu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications