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Residential quarter Superbe 100 m a deux pas de la mer avec parking et ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,70M
;
10
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ID: 35632
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Zlatopolski, 7

About the complex

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For exclusive sale In the prestigious Halperin Street Close to the sea, in a quiet and pleasant street between Ben Yehuda and the sea. In a well maintained building of only 6 apartments. On the first floor, facing south Apartment of 103 m2 To be renovated with possibility to transform into 4 rooms. Triple exposure Elevator Sheltered in the building Parking space in the basement

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 100 m a deux pas de la mer avec parking et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,70M
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