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Residential quarter Superbe appartement 2 pieces en plein centre ville de jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$8,000
;
10
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ID: 36874
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe appartement 2 pieces en plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$8,000
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