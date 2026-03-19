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Residential quarter Super affaire appartement 4 pieces spacieux avec terrasse ascenseur et parking a lentree du quartier prise haotsar de hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$574,600
06/05/2026
$574,600
05/05/2026
$571,220
;
5
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ID: 35684
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui offers a charming apartment in Hadera city centre, Harav Ovadia Yossef Street, a bright apartment at an exceptional price! Characteristics: ⭐ Apartment 4 rooms of about 100 m2 ⭐ Large living room with dedicated dining area ⭐ Sun terrace ⭐ Master suite with bathroom ⭐ Two bathrooms, two toilets ⭐ New doors, air conditioning ⭐ 5th floor with elevator ⭐ Parking ⭐ Shared secure room at the foot of the building ⭐ Low loads! Well maintained building on the edge of the city center, close to amenities, shopping centers, schools, communities, transportation... A prime location! Can be purchased remotely. Contact us: Ra'hel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Super affaire appartement 4 pieces spacieux avec terrasse ascenseur et parking a lentree du quartier prise haotsar de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$574,600
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