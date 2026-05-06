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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces dans le quartier harakafot a rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$915,120
;
8
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ID: 38269
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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4 rooms of dream in Rakafot For sale apartment 4 spacious and bright rooms in the sought after district of Harakafot! 106 m2 living space + sun terrace of 15 m2 with open and green view of the park. ✔ 4th floor out of 8 ✔ 2 guidelines ✔ 2 toilets and bathrooms ✔ Private parking ✔ Mamad (safe room) ✔ Comfortable and spacious parental suite ✔ New, modern and well maintained building ? Winning location – close to schools, parks and shopping centres and close to the development of Tzrifin Park and the new business district ? Marketing price: only 2,790,000! ✨ Perfect apartment for a family looking for quality of life, space and open view

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces dans le quartier harakafot a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$915,120
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