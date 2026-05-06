Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces dans le quartier harakafot a rishon lezion

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4 rooms of dream in Rakafot
For sale apartment 4 spacious and bright rooms in the sought after district of Harakafot!
106 m2 living space + sun terrace of 15 m2 with open and green view of the park.
✔ 4th floor out of 8
✔ 2 guidelines
✔ 2 toilets and bathrooms
✔ Private parking
✔ Mamad (safe room)
✔ Comfortable and spacious parental suite
✔ New, modern and well maintained building
? Winning location – close to schools, parks and shopping centres
and close to the development of Tzrifin Park and the new business district
? Marketing price: only 2,790,000!
✨ Perfect apartment for a family looking for quality of life, space and open view
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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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