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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
06/05/2026
$1,05M
05/05/2026
$1,05M
;
10
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ID: 35890
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Beit HaArava, 35

About the complex

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New apartment in Arnona district 3 pieces 80 m2 6 m2 balcony Storage and parking Secured room (mamad) Parental suite Bathroom and toilet Elevator Panoramic view

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
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