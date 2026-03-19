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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,760
06/05/2026
$4,760
05/05/2026
$4,732
;
10
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ID: 35886
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Herzog 21 Kiryat Shmuel, beginning of Rehavia 6th floor Elevator 3 room apartment Bathroom with shower Balcony with stunning views Private roof with outdoor kitchen, jacuzzi and spectacular view Secured room (Mamad) Fully furnished Architectural design

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,760
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