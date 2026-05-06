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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer mini penthouse 3 pieces avec piscine privee et terrasse aquarelle ganim bet

Eilat, Israel
from
$2,296
;
11
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ID: 39617
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat

About the complex

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Superb 3-room apartment on the ground floor with private swimming pool and terrace, located in the watercolore Ganim Bet district. Beautiful volumes: living room, dining area and small bar, master bedroom and open living room. Terrace with relaxation area overlooking its private pool. Curious abstain. Available fully furnished. Rent price excluding charges. Cautions, guarantors and guarantees requested. Available from 15-04-2026.

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Eilat, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer mini penthouse 3 pieces avec piscine privee et terrasse aquarelle ganim bet
Eilat, Israel
from
$2,296
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