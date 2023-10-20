Residential quarter Magnifique duplex rez de jardin rue ben gurion

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Beautiful ground floor duplex in a new building in Ben Gurion near the sea and Dizengoff!
Floor 1: 2 bedrooms including a mamad, living room with equipped kitchen and balcony of 12m2.
Floor 0: master bedroom with exit to a beautiful private garden of 100m2
Parking and cellar
Tel-Aviv, Israel
For sale in a small street near the namal tlv and Dizengoff (rue tsidon)..
On the 3rd floor with elevator of a renovated building after tama 38.
Apartment of 2.5 rooms of 61m2, partially renovated and in good general condition with new windows.
Miklat in the building.
Perfect for living or a…