  Residential quarter Magnifique duplex rez de jardin rue ben gurion

Residential quarter Magnifique duplex rez de jardin rue ben gurion

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,47M
13/05/2025
$2,47M
07/05/2025
$2,67M
ID: 25909
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Beautiful ground floor duplex in a new building in Ben Gurion near the sea and Dizengoff! Floor 1: 2 bedrooms including a mamad, living room with equipped kitchen and balcony of 12m2. Floor 0: master bedroom with exit to a beautiful private garden of 100m2 Parking and cellar

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

