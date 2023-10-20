  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  Ecologique et moderne dans le nouveau quartier d hertzliya 100 m avec 20 m de terrasse privee

Residential quarter Ecologique et moderne dans le nouveau quartier d hertzliya 100 m avec 20 m de terrasse privee

Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,949
07/03/2025
$2,949
15/02/2025
$2,958
;
10
ID: 25034
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya

About the complex

Français Français
In the new district of Hertzliya, Ecological and Modern Discover this bright and spacious apartment located in the brand new district of Hertzliya, a place where modernity and respect for the environment meet. This apartment of 100 m2, with 20 m2 of private terrace, offers a pleasant and serene living environment, in the heart of a resolutely ecological district. Main features: • Living area: 100 m2 + 20 m2 of terrace. • 3 bedrooms: including a master suite with private bathroom. • Bright living room: with direct access to the terrace. • Open kitchen: • 2 parking spaces: for your comfort and safety. • Cave: for additional storage space. The apartment is designed with eco-friendly materials and energy-saving equipment, in order to offer you a sustainable and environmentally friendly living environment. The expanding Hertzliya district offers a pleasant living environment with green spaces, local shops and modern infrastructure. Ideally located, this apartment will allow you to enjoy an exceptional quality of life just minutes away from transportation and amenities.

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel

