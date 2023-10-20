Residential quarter Ecologique et moderne dans le nouveau quartier d hertzliya 100 m avec 20 m de terrasse privee

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In the new district of Hertzliya, Ecological and Modern
Discover this bright and spacious apartment located in the brand new district of Hertzliya, a place where modernity and respect for the environment meet. This apartment of 100 m2, with 20 m2 of private terrace, offers a pleasant and serene living environment, in the heart of a resolutely ecological district.
Main features:
• Living area: 100 m2 + 20 m2 of terrace.
• 3 bedrooms: including a master suite with private bathroom.
• Bright living room: with direct access to the terrace.
• Open kitchen:
• 2 parking spaces: for your comfort and safety.
• Cave: for additional storage space.
The apartment is designed with eco-friendly materials and energy-saving equipment, in order to offer you a sustainable and environmentally friendly living environment.
The expanding Hertzliya district offers a pleasant living environment with green spaces, local shops and modern infrastructure. Ideally located, this apartment will allow you to enjoy an exceptional quality of life just minutes away from transportation and amenities.
Location on the map
Herzliya, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
