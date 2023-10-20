Residential quarter Appartement a renover de 3 pieces superficie 72m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Apartment to renovate of 3 rooms area 72m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
2nd floor, terrace, southeast exposure
Living room, dining room, kitchen
2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets
Grills, armored door, elevator
Need for renovations
Price : 2,750,000sh
(This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% HT)
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call us at the following number: Simone
Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
