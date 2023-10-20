  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement a renover de 3 pieces superficie 72m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$772,475
01/03/2025
$772,475
09/02/2025
$762,025
06/01/2025
$755,425
;
5
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24344
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment to renovate of 3 rooms area 72m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2nd floor, terrace, southeast exposure Living room, dining room, kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets Grills, armored door, elevator Need for renovations Price : 2,750,000sh (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% HT) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
