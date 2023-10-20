  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux

Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$519,665
02/04/2025
$519,665
24/12/2024
$514,485
;
5
Address
Params
Description
Media Media
ID: 23536
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
a fridar in the center all ordered a 5 pieces floor available immediately

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential quarter Investi dans rue calme a ne pas manquer spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$519,665
