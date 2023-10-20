  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter 2 pieces de haute voltige dans immeuble prestigieux centre ville jerusalem

Residential quarter 2 pieces de haute voltige dans immeuble prestigieux centre ville jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,966
02/04/2025
$1,966
17/02/2025
$1,972
08/01/2025
$1,923
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24445
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the most prestigious new project of the city center of Jerusalem, guard 24/7, luxurious lobby, semi-Olympic swimming pool, gym, sauna, mikvé for men and women, synagogue and more. Luxury apartment new developer 2 rooms 44 meters + 10 meters balcony, high standing kitchen with central ilot, floor heating, central air conditioning signed Daikin, bathroom very invested cellar upstairs near the apartment and private parking under ground.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Ecologique et moderne dans le nouveau quartier d hertzliya 100 m avec 20 m de terrasse privee
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,949
Residential quarter Superbe appartement familial de tres haut standing au bord de la reserve naturelle de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$828,655
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,39M
Residential quarter Endroit calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$814,610
You are viewing
Residential quarter 2 pieces de haute voltige dans immeuble prestigieux centre ville jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,966
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces comme neuf
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces comme neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,405
In the heart of the city center at the foot of the tramway, between the Magane yeouda market and kikat tsion: 2 room apartment as new in a standing building delivered a few years ago, 3 lifts Chabat, lobby. Apartment 2 rooms well arranged, large bathroom, american kitchen with central island…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,26M
MAGNIFIC 5 PARTS AT BAT YAM AYAM PARK WITH RICHON LETSION PROXIMITY. FULL SEA VIEW! NEAR ALL TRADES, CUNTRY CLUB, ECOLES, RESTAURANTS AND PLAGE. SOME TRAMWAY MINUTES
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement dans un bel immeuble grand projet de qualite
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement dans un bel immeuble grand projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,31M
Nice apartment with 6 rooms. Rare to find in Raanana. Completely renewed and very invested. Nice kitchen. building after Tama ( Renovo) very well placed. - You're on the way. close to shops and commodit. parking garage mamad cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications