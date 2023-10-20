Residential quarter 2 pieces de haute voltige dans immeuble prestigieux centre ville jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In the most prestigious new project of the city center of Jerusalem, guard 24/7, luxurious lobby, semi-Olympic swimming pool, gym, sauna, mikvé for men and women, synagogue and more.
Luxury apartment new developer 2 rooms 44 meters + 10 meters balcony, high standing kitchen with central ilot, floor heating, central air conditioning signed Daikin, bathroom very invested cellar upstairs near the apartment and private parking under ground.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
In the heart of the city center at the foot of the tramway, between the Magane yeouda market and kikat tsion: 2 room apartment as new in a standing building delivered a few years ago, 3 lifts Chabat, lobby.
Apartment 2 rooms well arranged, large bathroom, american kitchen with central island…
Nice apartment with 6 rooms. Rare to find in Raanana.
Completely renewed and very invested.
Nice kitchen.
building after Tama ( Renovo) very well placed. - You're on the way.
close to shops and commodit.
parking garage mamad cellar