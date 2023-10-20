  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence calme

Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence calme

Raanana, Israel
from
$851,127
02/04/2025
$851,127
04/02/2025
$853,468
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24771
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Nice 4 room apartment. First floor. Renovation made with interior architect. Great piece to live. Mamad. Terrace and covered parking

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,47M
Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne rare a la vente
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,37M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer neuf quartier religieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$997,195
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,39M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$851,127
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,826
Charming building with elevator 3 bedrooms 3rd floor parking lot Mahsan Arnona neighbourhood, Jerusalem Pastoral Atmosphere of Jerusalem Community of quality, close to cultural and leisure centres. Close to the Bekaa district
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Toit prive
Residential quarter Toit prive
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,61M
On the beautiful and pastoral street Caspi with panoramic views of the old town. Private entrance, 2 succah terraces + private roof and a private elevator on each floor, renovated with great potential
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere of Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications