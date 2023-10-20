  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A proximite du kikar

Residential quarter A proximite du kikar

Netanya, Israel
from
$870,790
02/04/2025
$870,790
16/02/2025
$873,270
07/01/2025
$851,570
;
6
ID: 24399
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

In the heart of Netanya, 7 minutes walk from Kikar quiet and green street recent building, Nice lobby. 5 very spacious rooms with 2 bathrooms and 3 toilets beautiful master suite very nice sunny living room + terrace of 18 m2 .+ 1 parking place.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel

Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement soucca a jerusalem prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Appartement soucca a jerusalem prix exceptionnel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
Apartment Soucca 4 rooms perfectly distributed. 1 Terrace Soucca of 10 m2 + 1 Terrace of 5 m2 Cave + Private parking. Recent construction. Panoramic view. Exceptional situation
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Penthouse for rent with an amazing view of the temple mount in the heart of the arnona neighborhood in jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse for rent with an amazing view of the temple mount in the heart of the arnona neighborhood in jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,809
Penthouse for rent with stunning views of Temple Mount in the heart of the Arnona district in Jerusalem on Yitzhak Ben Dor Street. 4 room penthouse 126.20 meters, storage room, covered parking, 2 large balconies, 1 soucca, air conditioner, Yonkers, price 10,000 and house council 470 per mont…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces unique avec prestations haut de gamme
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces unique avec prestations haut de gamme
Hadera, Israel
from
$671,351
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents an exclusive 5-room apartment in the city centre, in the famous Viva project. This unique apartment of approximately 170 m2 on the 12th floor has a large terrace of 38 m2, with stunning views and consists of: - from an American kitchen, - a modern living room, - 4…
Agency
Real estate Israel
