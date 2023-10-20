  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Jerusalem
Residential quarter Le reve devenu realite a bayt vegan - jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,56M
02/04/2025
$5,56M
26/02/2025
$5,58M
25/02/2025
$5,58M
09/02/2025
$5,49M
05/01/2025
$5,44M
;
1
ID: 24221
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Luxury and unique duplex, 515 square meters net (about 1,000 square meters gross). 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms. Entrance level: 76 square meters of parking, 2 warehouses and a swimming pool service area Entertainment level: approximately 300 square meters with heated pool, jacuzzi, gym, dry and wet saunas, bar, treatment room, 123 square meters of courtyard, and a living unit with a living room and a parental suite. Main level: about 200 m2 with a living room and access to a balcony of 66 m2, a dining area and a kitchen with access to an additional balcony of 12 m2. , and three main units. Some of the home's facilities include a soundproofed home cinema, a private elevator, underfloor heating, Mitsubishi VRF air conditioning, additional parking for guests, a dressing room and a shower with massage jets by the pool.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

