Residential quarter Le reve devenu realite a bayt vegan - jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Luxury and unique duplex, 515 square meters net (about 1,000 square meters gross). 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms. Entrance level: 76 square meters of parking, 2 warehouses and a swimming pool service area Entertainment level: approximately 300 square meters with heated pool, jacuzzi, gym, dry and wet saunas, bar, treatment room, 123 square meters of courtyard, and a living unit with a living room and a parental suite. Main level: about 200 m2 with a living room and access to a balcony of 66 m2, a dining area and a kitchen with access to an additional balcony of 12 m2. , and three main units. Some of the home's facilities include a soundproofed home cinema, a private elevator, underfloor heating, Mitsubishi VRF air conditioning, additional parking for guests, a dressing room and a shower with massage jets by the pool.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Perfectly furnished and designed apartment in the heart of Rehavia - 3 terraces for stunning views, renovated building, elevator Shabbat, private parking,
Central Air Conditioner, Smart Home, Underfloor Heating, Alarm, Intercom