Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
LOCATION JERUSALEM CENTRE CITY Recent building standing with beautiful lobby and elevators. Apartment 2 rooms 44m2 spacious and well arranged, with balcony 6m2, on the 6th floor. The apartment includes two bright rooms including mamad room (secured room). In addition, the apartment is equipp…
In the heart of Talbiey
very beautiful 4 pieces of 75 m2 inscribed with exit on garden of 30 m2 . quiet and residential street .partly furnished .
In process of Pinouy Binouy which means that each owner has signed for the destruction of the building with the aim of a new reconstruction with …