Residential quarter Penthouse for rent with an amazing view of the temple mount in the heart of the arnona neighborhood in jerusalem

Penthouse for rent with stunning views of Temple Mount in the heart of the Arnona district in Jerusalem on Yitzhak Ben Dor Street. 4 room penthouse 126.20 meters, storage room, covered parking, 2 large balconies, 1 soucca, air conditioner, Yonkers, price 10,000 and house council 470 per month and property tax 1583 per month.
Fully furnished apartment.
Jerusalem, Israel
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere in Jerusalem and just a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
64 apartments are offered for rent:
Studios
Apartments 2 rooms
Apartments 3 rooms
Floor collective shelter (Mamad)
The apartments are furnished and equipped to offer maximum comfort.
Planned:
Fully equipped gym
Shared workspaces
Possibility of parking
In the heart of Netanya, 7 minutes walk from Kikar
quiet and green street recent building,
Nice lobby.
5 very spacious rooms with 2 bathrooms and 3 toilets beautiful master suite very nice sunny living room + terrace of 18 m2 .+ 1 parking place