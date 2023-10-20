  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Penthouse for rent with an amazing view of the temple mount in the heart of the arnona neighborhood in jerusalem

Residential quarter Penthouse for rent with an amazing view of the temple mount in the heart of the arnona neighborhood in jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,809
02/04/2025
$2,809
24/02/2025
$2,817
04/02/2025
$2,771
26/12/2024
$2,781
10
ID: 23630
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Penthouse for rent with stunning views of Temple Mount in the heart of the Arnona district in Jerusalem on Yitzhak Ben Dor Street. 4 room penthouse 126.20 meters, storage room, covered parking, 2 large balconies, 1 soucca, air conditioner, Yonkers, price 10,000 and house council 470 per month and property tax 1583 per month. Fully furnished apartment.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

