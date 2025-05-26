Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Raanana, Israel

9 properties total found
4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Nice apartment of 4 rooms located in L Est de Raanana. near Arouza. 105 m2 and terrace of 12…
$941,015
6 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
6 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 165 m²
Beautiful 6 room apartment. Rare to find in Raanana. Completely renovated and very invested…
$1,31M
5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Nice apartment with 5 rooms . with a terrace south facing. near college and lycee Ostrovsky.…
$1,26M
4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Beautiful apartment of 4 rooms . new building after Tama. near school Yahvne. 119 m2 and 9 m…
$980,341
4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Beautiful, very sunny apartment of 119m2, 4 rooms with terrace, very invested kitchen and pa…
$997,195
5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
5 room apartment with terrace, parking and cellar. 10 m2 terrace. nice open kitchen. buildin…
$1,06M
3 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
3 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
new 3-room apartment with magnificent open view. 25 m2 terrace. 2 underground parking spaces…
$924,161
4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Nice apartment 4 rooms. with mamad in a new building in the city center. terrace parking and cellar
$1,01M
4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Apartment of 4 rooms well agency. terrace of 14 m2 parking. Shwartz Street. Close school Ari…
$887,644
