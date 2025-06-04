Apartments for sale in Raanana, Israel

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
3 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Apartment with 3 rooms with 2 bathrooms. Modern building. 2 elevators ( including 1 shabbath…
$884,835
Penthouse 6 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 190 m²
very nice 6 room Penthouse. (273 m2 arnona) Alone on the floor. Very invested. security room…
$2,38M
5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 154 m²
Located in the new Neot Sade neighborhood near the country club. Very nice apartment of 5 pi…
$1,29M
5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 166 m²
Exceptional .... Beautiful 5-room apartment located in the city center of Raanana. very larg…
$1,37M
