Offices for Sale in Austria

Office 6 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Office 6 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 6
Area 334 m²
Floor 5/2
A spacious penthouse is for sale in the 3rd district of Vienna, right next to the Rennweg S-…
€3,60M
Leave a request
Office 1 bathroom in Vienna, Austria
Office 1 bathroom
Vienna, Austria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 6
This property is located in the 1st district of Vienna. It overlooks the south and is locate…
€1,32M
Leave a request
Office in Vienna, Austria
Office
Vienna, Austria
€550,000
Leave a request
Office 3 rooms with rent in Vienna, Austria
Office 3 rooms with rent
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
An office is for sale or rent in a very central and easily accessible location in Vienna. 21…
€700,000
Leave a request

