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Offices for Sale in Austria

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Vienna
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7 properties total found
Office 279 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 279 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 279 m²
Floor 1
ThaliastraßeThis representative office in a well maintained old building from approx. 1899 o…
$967,943
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Office 36 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 36 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
Location. In an excellent location in the 4th district of Vienna, on the charming street of…
$254,281
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Office 403 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 403 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 403 m²
Location. In an excellent location in the 4th district of Vienna, on the charming street of…
$2,88M
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Office 110 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 110 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 110 m²
Location. In an excellent location in the 4th district of Vienna, on the charming street of…
$773,247
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Office 103 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 103 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 103 m²
Floor 1
Location. In an excellent location in the 4th district of Vienna, on the charming street of…
$716,611
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Insurance company office with a high yield, Vienna, 21st district in Vienna, Austria
Insurance company office with a high yield, Vienna, 21st district
Vienna, Austria
Insurance company office with a high yield, Vienna, 21st district. Usable area: about 235.0…
$622,620
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TekceTekce
Office 218 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 218 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
An office is for sale or rent in a very central and easily accessible location in Vienna. 21…
$858,349
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