Penthouses for sale in Austria

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse 3 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€2,78M
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse 6 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 6
Area 334 m²
Floor 5/2
A spacious penthouse is for sale in the 3rd district of Vienna, right next to the Rennweg S-…
€3,60M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Millstatt am See, Austria
Penthouse 3 rooms
Millstatt am See, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/1
Description: This exclusive penthouse is for sale in the prime location of Millstatt. The br…
€1,14M
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Austria
Penthouse 1 bedroom with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Austria
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
A lovely penthouse in a residential complex is located in the 6 district of Vienna, Austria
€549,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 4
Area 405 m²
This magnificent penthouse with a luxurious setting occupies the 3 upper floors of an ancien…
€3,90M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 4
Area 411 m²
The two-storey exclusive penthouse with magnificent views is located in the prestigious gree…
€3,99M
Leave a request

Mir