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Penthouses for sale in Austria

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Vienna
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9 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Lechnerschaft, Austria
Penthouse 3 rooms
Lechnerschaft, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/1
Description: This exclusive penthouse is for sale in the prime location of Millstatt. The b…
$1,15M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse 4 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Penthausamvsamentrevenes! Nearby Avorozokurg! Luxurious Penthussbassin, Fitness Studio, Gar…
$9,02M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 8/8
360° panoramic penthouse in the embassy district with underground parking and fitness studio…
$2,69M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/5
Stylish duplex penthouse with large roof terrace in the 1st district. Living area: approx. …
$4,28M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Amazing Penthouse in the heart of Vienna with the view to the Town hall. Large terrace of 96…
$6,71M
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Penthouse in Scheifling, Austria
Penthouse
Scheifling, Austria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
This representative lifestyle penthouse apartment in a completely renovated and expanded res…
$771,600
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 7 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse 7 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/2
Welcome to this stunning maisonette in the heart of the 3rd district. This exceptional prope…
$3,83M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 303 m²
Floor 4/4
New exclusive penthouse with a roof terrace with panoramic views and a swimming pool, 19th d…
$2,58M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Super-address in Vienna in highly prestigious 19th district! New modern residence with swim…
$2,63M
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Properties features in Austria

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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