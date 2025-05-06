Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Austria

Graz
3
Styria
10
Apartment Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
2 room apartment
Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Spar=230m2MinutenzuFußKindergarten=400m5MinutenzuFußVolksschule=400m5MinutenzuFußMittelschul…
$743
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
2 room apartment
Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Spar=230m2MinutenzuFußKindergarten=400m5MinutenzuFußVolksschule=400m5MinutenzuFußMittelschul…
$788
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bernhardsthal, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Bernhardsthal, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
a shy; ne 3 - room apartment, top 6, plus k ü che, bath and toilet in the new condition.   T…
$602
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Austria
2 room apartment
Austria
Rooms 2
Number of floors 3
This home is in an extremely central location, as you can reach Graz's main train station in…
$696
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
DieImmobiliebefindetsichineinerzentralenLagemithervorragenderAnbindunganöffentlicheVerkehrsm…
$3,963
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miesenbach bei Birkfeld, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Miesenbach bei Birkfeld, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
This southern 3-room rental apartment has an area of ​​65.14 m ² And it has a beautiful terr…
$678
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Graz, Austria
1 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Location in the centre: This means that the apartment is close to major amenities such as re…
$557
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in St Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
2 room apartment
St Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Spar= 230m 2 minutes walk Kindergarten= 400m 5 minutes walk Primary school= 400m 5 minutes w…
$531
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bernhardsthal, Austria
4 room apartment
Bernhardsthal, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
DieseImmobiliebefindetsichinNiederösterreich,imOrt2275Bernhardsthal.DerOrtliegtimnördlichenT…
$563
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Miesenbach bei Birkfeld, Austria
2 room apartment
Miesenbach bei Birkfeld, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
Pure recovery. Neepistenundheisstockchühthehrenunberg.Swartetschlichtschlichtinparadiesfarda…
$722
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Altmunster, Austria
3 room apartment
Altmunster, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
The flat is located in the picturesque village of Altmünster in the sought-after neighbourho…
$2,770
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
2 room apartment
Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
1,5AutostundennachWienSpar=230m2MinutenzuFußKindergarten=400m5MinutenzuFußVolksschule=400m5M…
$702
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Austria
Apartment
Austria
Bathrooms count 1
Situated in the centre of Geidorf. Graz city centre as well as supermarkets, service provide…
$784
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Graz, Austria
Apartment
Graz, Austria
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Situated in the centre of Geidorf. Graz city centre as well as supermarkets, service provide…
$777
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
The wonderful spacious 4-room apartment with high-quality interior is located on the 1st flo…
$6,111
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
hauensteinhof: The first settlement The thoughtful design and the concept of space adapted…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Graz, Austria
3 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Very good-frockrestructure. Environmental Auva -Rightefürsie.Thiesemiettung with 97m2 lying …
$924
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go