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Lands for sale in Austria

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13 properties total found
Plot of land in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Area 900 m²
FONTANA – Exclusive private land at the Golf Park near Vienna In the prestigious FONTANA re…
$1,70M
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Plot of land in Kierling, Austria
Plot of land
Kierling, Austria
Area 717 m²
General description: Property type: Land plot for residential development Landplot area: 71…
$1,39M
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Plot of land in Steinberg Dorfl, Austria
Plot of land
Steinberg Dorfl, Austria
Area 9 742 m²
Sunny building plot in a dreamlike holiday resort an hour from Vienna - pure holiday feeling…
$91,382
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Plot of land in Pressbaum, Austria
Plot of land
Pressbaum, Austria
Area 826 932 m²
A largely flat plot of land for the construction of an EF or semi-detached house is for sale…
$260,266
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Plot of land in ParndorfPandrof, Austria
Plot of land
ParndorfPandrof, Austria
Area 870 m²
A place where peace, nature and quality of life blend in harmony. This unique site at the ve…
$685,886
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Plot of land in Vienna, Austria
Plot of land
Vienna, Austria
Area 9 742 m²
Sonniger Baugrund in fantastic holiday settlement an hour from Vienna - pure holiday feeling…
$91,382
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Plot of land in Engerwitzdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Engerwitzdorf, Austria
Area 1 540 m²
Description of the site: For sale is a land plot with an existing residential house requiri…
$695,847
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Plot of land in Pressbaum, Austria
Plot of land
Pressbaum, Austria
Area 825 272 m²
A largely flat plot of land slightly terraced towards the east for the construction of an EF…
$253,326
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Plot of land in Vienna, Austria
Plot of land
Vienna, Austria
Area 636 m²
The offered property will be auctioned within the framework of a judicial written tendering …
$417,899
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Plot of land in Weidlingbach, Austria
Plot of land
Weidlingbach, Austria
Area 13 302 m²
Welcome to Weidlingbach, one of the most sought-after residential areas in the idyllic surro…
$144,592
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Plot of land in Dellach, Austria
Plot of land
Dellach, Austria
Rooms 39
Area 7 013 m²
Attention Investors and Hotel Operators! We are pleased to present a unique investment op…
Price on request
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Plot of land in Salzburg, Austria
Plot of land
Salzburg, Austria
Rooms 20285
Total area of ​​all plots: approx. 25.508m2 Achievable usable area approx. 25,000 m². Pla…
$6,83M
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Plot of land in Vienna, Austria
Plot of land
Vienna, Austria
Area 2 976 m²
For sale is a plot of land of approx. 2,976 m2 with an English-style single-family house pro…
$1,51M
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