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Investment Properties for Sale in Austria

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сommercial properties
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3 properties total found
Investment 1 552 m² in Steyr, Austria
Investment 1 552 m²
Steyr, Austria
Area 1 552 m²
TOP investment object - the interest rate house is 100% rented, no void - best location! De…
$694,043
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Investment 215 m² in Vienna, Austria
Investment 215 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 215 m²
After decades of family ownership, this multi-family house in need of renovation is sold in …
$580,659
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Historic Villa in Bad Voslau, Austria
Historic Villa
Bad Voslau, Austria
$2,83M
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